Trump's Chicago tower deemed a "public nuisance" for killing fish in the city's river

Chicago, Illinois - The water-intake system at Donald Trump 's massive Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago has allegedly been killing wildlife in the city's river for years.

A judge recently ruled that Donald Trump's tower in Chicago has been violating environmental laws for years, and has been ruining the city's river. © Collage: Daniel SLIM & Eric BARADAT / AFP

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson recently ruled the tower, located at 401 N. Wabash Ave., is a "public nuisance," as it has been violating the city's environmental laws, which are meant to protect the nearby Chicago River.

Last year, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with several environmental organizations, asked the judge to weigh in on the violations, which included operating without a proper state environmental permit, and not reporting the tower's water discharge levels.

The tower, which Trump built in 2009, uses a water-intake system to keep it cool. The system draws in 20 million gallons of water daily and is believed to suck in and kill thousands of fish.

Judge Wilson ruled the allegations were "well-founded," adding the intake system "substantially and unreasonably interferes with the public right to fish and otherwise recreate in the Chicago River."