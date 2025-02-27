Trump's DHS liaison revealed as election denier who floated "martial law" proposal

Washington DC - Paul Ingrassia, President Donald Trump's point man for dealing with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) once shared a post which called for "martial law" to be used to keep him president.

Paul Ingrassia, the White House liaison officer for the Department of Homeland Security, reportedly posted in support of declaring martial law after Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in 2020. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now White House liaison officer for the DHS, Ingrassia worked as a far-right podcast host and became a staunch election denier following Trump's loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

An investigation by CNN revealed that Ingrassia and the Twitter account of his podcast both called for "martial law" to be used to keep Trump in office in January 2021.

"Time for @realDonaldTrump to declare martial law and secure his re-election! It's the only way: Get on board," Ingrassia's ROP Podcast said in a since-deleted post on X on December 12, 2020.

Ingrassia has also expressed support for the January 6 rioters, and even attended the release of some prisoners convicted of crimes related to the riot.

He was originally at the Department of Justice but was reportedly pushed out after calling for new hires to present "exceptional loyalty" to Trump.

Ingrassia raved about the Trump presidency on X, supporting mass cuts introduced by Elon Musk, and even sharing support for Andrew Tate.

In a post on Substack on Sunday, he went after USAID, touting baseless claims that the organizations "helped fuel the pernicious spread of woke and transgender ideologies."