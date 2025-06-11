Trump's FAA nominee vows to upgrade air traffic system after recent scares

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's nominee to lead the US air safety agency pledged Wednesday to upgrade the nation's aging air traffic system and address staffing shortfalls.

Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford appears before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for his nomination hearing to become Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Washington, DC on Wednesday. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

During the opening of his confirmation hearing to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Bryan Bedford referenced recent US aviation incidents, including a January crash at Washington's Reagan National Airport in which 67 people died, the first major US commercial crash since 2009.

"I can assure all of you that, if confirmed, my top priority will be public safety and in restoring the public's confidence in flying," Bedford told the Senate commerce committee.

Bedford, the CEO of regional airline Republic Airways, strongly endorsed an ambitious overhaul of the US air traffic control system, championed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, which has been estimated to cost more than $30 billion.

The push comes on the heels of troubling incidents at Newark Airport in New Jersey when air traffic controllers lost contact with planes on radar or by radio for 90 seconds because of telecommunications outages.

The aviation industry has rallied behind Duffy's plan, with backers calling it a long-overdue update of equipment installed decades ago.

While Wednesday's hearing did not feature the sort of hostile exchanges seen at some confirmation hearings, multiple Democratic lawmakers probed Bedford's effort at Republic in 2022 to streamline pilot training requirements amid staff shortages connected to surging travel demand following Covid-19 lockdowns.