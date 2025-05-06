Trump's justification for mass deportation of Venezuelans undercut by intelligence agencies

Washington DC - US intelligence agencies rejected a claim by President Donald Trump used to justify the deportation of more than 200 Venezuelans to El Salvador, according to a declassified memo released on Monday.

The Trump administration's justification for using the Alien Enemies Act to deport people accused of being part of a gang has been undercut by US intelligence agencies. © REUTERS

The memo by the National Intelligence Council, dated April 7, shows US spy agencies do not believe Trump's claims that the Tren de Aragua (TDA) criminal gang is linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government.

Trump had used an obscure wartime law – the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA) – to deport people he alleged were members of the TDA to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

"While Venezuela's permissive environment enables TDA to operate, the Maduro regime probably does not have a policy of cooperating with TDA and is not directing TDA movement to and operations in the United States," the memo read.

The memo aligned with intelligence findings first reported by the New York Times in March, which said US spy agencies were at odds with Trump's claims.

A day after that report, the Justice Department announced a "criminal investigation relating to the selective leak of inaccurate, but nevertheless classified, information from the Intelligence Community relating to Tren de Aragua (TDA)."

"We will not tolerate politically motivated efforts by the Deep State to undercut President Trump's agenda by leaking false information onto the pages of their allies at the New York Times," a statement attributed to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.