Supreme Court steps in to block Trump's mass deportation of Venezuelans

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Saturday paused President Donald Trump 's use of an 18th-century law to deport of people accused of being part of a Venezuelan gang.

Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA) last month to begin rounding up Venezuelan people accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang before expelling them to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

The obscure law has only previously been used during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.

"The government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this court," the Supreme Court's brief order issued early Saturday said.

The order came after rights lawyers filed an emergency appeal to halt the deportation of people currently held in a facility in the southern state of Texas.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in its emergency filing on Friday night that the group of Venezuelans currently held in Texas had been told "they will be imminently removed under the AEA, as soon as tonight."

Attorneys for several of the Venezuelans previously deported had said their clients were not members of Tren de Aragua, had committed no crimes, and were targeted largely on the basis of their tattoos.