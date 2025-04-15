Trump's latest rant puts Zelensky back in the firing line

Washington DC - President Donald Trump targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, in a ranting post on Truth Social and comments in The White House.

Donald Trump (r.) again attacked Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) and Biden, claiming that the war in Ukraine would never have happened under his leadership. © AFP/Saul Loeb

Trump claimed that Biden and Zelensky had done a "horrible job" in letting the Ukraine war happen in the first place and said that he is working "diligently" to end the conflict as quickly as possible.

"The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden's war, not mine," Trump claimed on Monday. "I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening."



"Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP."



He went on to once again falsely claim that the 2020 US Presidential Election was "rigged" and that if he had been in office the war "would never have happened."

"President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin," Trump said. "There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting."