Trump's NASA chief pick promises to "prioritize" Mars mission

Washington DC - NASA will prioritize sending astronauts to Mars, President Donald Trump 's pick to lead the US space agency said Wednesday, shifting focus beyond a long-planned return to the Moon – but insisting both were achievable.

Though NASA's "Artemis" Moon mission was announced in Trump's first term, he has since openly mused about heading straight to Mars, prompting concerns that China or others could fill the gap on the lunar surface.

The notion has gained traction as Elon Musk – the world's richest person and SpaceX chief who has long eyed a human mission to Mars – became a key Trump ally and advisor.

"We will prioritize sending American astronauts to Mars," businessman Jared Isaacman told the Senate committee overseeing his appointment.

"And along the way, we will inevitably have the capabilities to return to the Moon and determine the scientific, economic, and national security benefits for maintaining a presence on the lunar surface," he said.

Musk founded his successful space company with the idea of making humanity a multiplanetary species.

Isaacman, an e-payments billionaire, is a close Musk ally who has flown to space twice with SpaceX as a private astronaut.

He did not appear to view a bid for Mars as incompatible with the Artemis mission, telling senators he did not see any "tough trades here."