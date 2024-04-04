Trump's Spotify favorites and DJ habits at Mar-a-Lago revealed: "Deejay T"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reportedly loves to curate the music played at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort, so much so that he has earned the nickname "Deejay T."

Former President Donald Trump reportedly has a playlist he made that he insists on playing whenever he visits his properties or holds a rally. © Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images, UPI Photo, & USA TODAY Network

According to Axios, whenever Trump, who is busy running for re-election while also facing a handful of serious legal battles, makes an appearance at his home, he insists on taking over the aux.

The former president uses an iPad, armed with his favorite Spotify playlist, to spin his favorite tunes when and how he wants them.

At times, he plays specific tracks on repeat, playing them over and over, and sometimes blasts the volume so loud that resort guests have issues hearing each other.

Friends of the former president claimed his playlist, which one described as containing "big names and songs people recognize," gives insight into his bizarre approach to politics.