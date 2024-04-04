Trump's Spotify favorites and DJ habits at Mar-a-Lago revealed: "Deejay T"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reportedly loves to curate the music played at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort, so much so that he has earned the nickname "Deejay T."
According to Axios, whenever Trump, who is busy running for re-election while also facing a handful of serious legal battles, makes an appearance at his home, he insists on taking over the aux.
The former president uses an iPad, armed with his favorite Spotify playlist, to spin his favorite tunes when and how he wants them.
At times, he plays specific tracks on repeat, playing them over and over, and sometimes blasts the volume so loud that resort guests have issues hearing each other.
Friends of the former president claimed his playlist, which one described as containing "big names and songs people recognize," gives insight into his bizarre approach to politics.
What music does Donald Trump listen to?
Some of his favorites, which he has been bumping for the past eight years, include such hits as Hello by Lionel Ritchie, Suspicious Minds by Elvis, and It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti.
He also digs tracks from Sinéad O'Connor and The Rolling Stones, even though both artists have expressed disdain for him playing their tunes in public.
Multiple musicians over the years have sued or brought other legal action against Trump for playing their music at events without their consent.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images, UPI Photo, & USA TODAY Network