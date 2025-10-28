Trump's teen granddaughter Kai to hit the pro golf circuit with LPGA debut

Belleair, Florida - President Donald Trump 's granddaughter Kai Trump is poised to make her LPGA Tour debut after receiving a sponsor invitation on Tuesday to the November 13-16 tournament at Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

President Donald Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter Kai is poised to make her LPGA Tour debut in November after receiving a sponsor invitation. © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour," Kai Trump said in a statement posted on the LPGA's website. "This event will be an incredible experience.

"I look forward [to] meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut."

The 18-year-old high school senior, the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr., is ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and has committed to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami.

She also has a strong social media presence, with millions of followers across multiple platforms.

The $3.25 million ANNIKA at Pelican in Belleair, Florida, is the penultimate event of the LPGA season, which will conclude with the Tour Championship on November 20-23 in Naples, Florida.

It traditionally attracts a strong field and was won in 2024 by American star Nelly Korda.

Other sponsor invitations have gone to Wake Forest University senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen of the Netherlands and Northwestern University standout Lauryn Nguyen.

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," said Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer.