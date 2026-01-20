Trump's treasury secretary addresses Europe's "nuclear option" for countering Greenland threat

Davos, Switzerland - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday rejected the idea that European governments could aggressively sell American debt to counter President Donald Trump 's threat to annex Greenland.

Trump said at the weekend that starting next month, the UK, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden would be subject to a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the US they drop their opposition to his landgrab.

The announcement has drawn angry charges from the US allies who are pondering countermeasures.

These could include retaliatory tariffs but also possibly a concerted strategy to offload US Treasury bonds.

About a third of traded American government bonds, estimated at a total of some $30 trillion, is held by foreigners, led by Japan.

Other major holders of US sovereign bonds include the UK, Belgium, Canada, and France.

Aggressive selling of bonds would cause long-term interest rates to spike, make the re-financing of the US debt hugely more expensive for Trump's administration, and weigh heavily on corporate financing and the economy as a whole.

"Europeans hold roughly $10 trillion in US assets: around $6 trillion in US equities and roughly $4 trillion in Treasuries and other bonds," observed Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. "Selling those assets would pull the rug from under US markets."

But asked by reporters at the Davos World Economic Forum whether the US was preparing for such a scenario, Bessent said that it "defies any logic".

Calling the US Treasury market "the best-performing market in the world" and the "most liquid" debt market, he said he expected Europeans to hold on to their exposure, not offload it.

"There's a completely false narrative there," he said, repeating his message from a day earlier. "I think everyone needs to take a deep breath. Do not listen to the media who are hysterical."