Trump's White House win poised to give him major break in legal cases

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's election victory not only catapults him back to the White House but grants him a reprieve from looming court battles and soaring legal bills.

Special Counsel Jack Smith (l.) is already in talks with Justice Department officials about winding down the two federal cases filed against Donald Trump (r.) © SAUL LOEB, Jim WATSON / AFP

Special Counsel Jack Smith is already in talks with Justice Department officials about winding down the two federal cases filed against the former president, NBC News and CNN reported Wednesday, just hours after Trump's win.

They said the move was being taken in light of the long-standing Justice Department policy that a sitting US president cannot be indicted or criminally prosecuted.

Trump pledged during the election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris to fire Smith "within two seconds" of taking office.

A US president does not have the authority to dismiss a special counsel, but Trump could name an attorney general who could do so.

He could also have simply ordered the Justice Department to drop the charges.

Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's attorney general, brought two cases against Trump – for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and for mishandling top secret documents after leaving the White House.

The election interference case is ongoing in Washington, but no trial date has been set, and it has been complicated by the Supreme Court ruling in July that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding – the session of Congress called to certify the Biden win, which was violently attacked on January 6, 2021, by a mob of his supporters.

The Republican is also accused of seeking to disenfranchise US voters with his false claims that he won the 2020 election.

His documents case was tossed out by a federal judge in Florida, a Trump appointee, on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed.