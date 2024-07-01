Biden slams Supreme Court immunity ruling: "It's a dangerous precedent"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden warned on Monday that the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on presidential immunity sets a "dangerous precedent" that Donald Trump would exploit if elected in November.

President Joe Biden warned on Monday that the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on presidential immunity sets a "dangerous precedent." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The conservative-dominated high court ruled earlier that day that Trump – and all presidents – enjoy "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for "official acts" taken while in office but can still face criminal penalties for "unofficial acts."



Trump is facing criminal charges over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, but that trial had been put on hold while the Supreme Court considered his immunity claims.

"For all practical purposes, today's decision almost certainly means there are no limits to what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent," Biden said in a speech at the White House.

The 6-3 ruling on Monday, split along ideological lines, is set to further delay proceedings in Trump's case as lower courts work through myriad questions raised in the Supreme Court decision.

With only four months left until the presidential election, the delays likely mean the case will not reach trial before voters head to the polls.

"The American people must decide if they want to entrust... once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he'll be more emboldened to do whatever he pleases, whenever he wants to do it," Biden said.

Trump was quick to revel in what he called a "big win."

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, in his majority opinion, said a president is "not above the law" but does have "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office.