Truth Social owner urges Congress to investigate market "manipulation"
Washington DC - Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, is urging Congress to investigate what they describe as "unlawful manipulation" of their DJT stock.
On Tuesday, Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media, sent a letter to several House committee chairs, requesting they look into "anomalous trading" of their DJT stock to see if "any laws, including RICO statutes and tax evasion laws, were violated."
The letter took aim at a banned practice called "naked" short-selling, which is the act of selling a company's shares without borrowing them beforehand.
Nunes claimed that after the stock first hit the market last month, its initial popularity created "a significant financial incentive to lend non-existent shares."
But the stock has since been on a dramatic free fall and has lost more than half its initial value.
Nunes blamed the stock tanking on "naked" short-selling, pointing out that 60% of DJT shares have been traded by only four market participants, one of which was the capital markets firm Citadel Securities.
Truth Social stock plummeted after initial success on the market
Citadel Securities recently responded to Nunes' allegations, describing him as "the proverbial loser" who tries to blame naked selling for his stock's embarrassing failure.
"Nunes is exactly the type of person Donald Trump would have fired on [The] Apprentice," the company added.
Hours after Nunes sent his letter, shares of Trump Media inexplicably shot up 9%, a small but much-needed win for Trump.
Cover photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images