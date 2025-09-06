Trump to host G20 at own Miami golf resort despite corruption concerns

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday he would host the 2026 G20 summit at his own golf resort in Miami – despite abandoning a similar move in his first term after accusations of corruption.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (r.) speaks as President Donald Trump (l.), alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, announces plans for the 2026 G20 summit in the Oval Office of the White House on September 5, 2025. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Billionaire Trump said his Trump National Doral resort and spa was the ideal choice for the gathering in December next year because it is "beautiful" and the Florida weather is nice.

"It's going to be at Doral," the 79-year-old told reporters in the Oval Office after announcing that Miami would be the venue for next year's summit.

"Everybody wants it there because it's right next to the airport, it's the best location, it's beautiful, a beautiful everything."

But Trump, who has faced repeated accusations that he and his family have enriched themselves during his two presidencies, insisted he would not profit from the event.

"We will not make any money on it. We're doing a deal where it's not going to be money, there's no money in it. I just want it to go well," Trump said.

Another reason for holding the event at Doral, Trump said, was that most hotel rooms in Miami are normally fully booked in December.

"Each country will have its own building. I think it will be really a beautiful thing."