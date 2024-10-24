Tucker Carlson says America has been a "bad little girl" that needs "a vigorous spanking" from Trump

Duluth, Georgia - In a pitch to voters ahead of election day, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson gave a bizarre argument for why America needs Donald Trump to win re-election in November.

During a recent event, political commentator Tucker Carlson gave a bizarre speech about how Donald Trump will give America a "spanking" if he wins. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Turning Point Action held a campaign rally for Trump at the Gas South Arena.

Carlson gave a speech there arguing that America has been acting like a misbehaved child, asserting that the former president will have to deal with the country as such if and when he wins the upcoming election.

"If you allow your 2-year-old to smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room and you do nothing about it, if you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you're gonna get more of it and those kids are going to wind up in rehab!" Tucker explained.

"It’s not good for you, and it’s not good for them. No, there has to be a point at which Dad comes home," he continued, garnering enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Carlson went on to liken Trump to "Dad," who is "pissed" but "not vengeful" because he "loves his children, disobedient as they may be."

"When Dad gets home, you know what he says? 'You've been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl, and you're getting a vigorous spanking!'"