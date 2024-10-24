Tucker Carlson says America has been a "bad little girl" that needs "a vigorous spanking" from Trump
Duluth, Georgia - In a pitch to voters ahead of election day, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson gave a bizarre argument for why America needs Donald Trump to win re-election in November.
On Wednesday, Turning Point Action held a campaign rally for Trump at the Gas South Arena.
Carlson gave a speech there arguing that America has been acting like a misbehaved child, asserting that the former president will have to deal with the country as such if and when he wins the upcoming election.
"If you allow your 2-year-old to smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room and you do nothing about it, if you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you're gonna get more of it and those kids are going to wind up in rehab!" Tucker explained.
"It’s not good for you, and it’s not good for them. No, there has to be a point at which Dad comes home," he continued, garnering enthusiastic applause from the crowd.
Carlson went on to liken Trump to "Dad," who is "pissed" but "not vengeful" because he "loves his children, disobedient as they may be."
"When Dad gets home, you know what he says? 'You've been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl, and you're getting a vigorous spanking!'"
MAGA praises Tucker Carlson as "Daddy Don" becomes new Trump rally chant
Clips of Carlson's remarks quickly went viral, with critics on social media calling them creepy and cringy, but his jokes appeared to have resonated with MAGA fans at the event.
As Trump took the stage following Carlson, the crowd erupted into chants of "Daddy Don" and "Daddy's home."
While Carlson didn't go into details about what that "spanking" would entail, Trump recently suggested that the military should be used to control "radical left lunatics" on election day.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP