Trump wants to sic the military on "enemy from within" in latest election day threat

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump claims "radical left lunatics" will cause trouble on election day, and he has a sinister suggestion about how to handle it.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump loosely suggested the military should be used to safeguard the upcoming election from "the enemy from within." © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Sunday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, who asked the presidential candidate what he was expecting to happen on election day, baselessly suggesting undocumented migrants could try to vote illegally.

In his response to the made-up scenario, Trump pivoted to a different fa-right fantasy.

"I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people that have come in and destroyed our country" Trump said.

"We have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical left lunatics, and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by [the] National Guard, or – if really necessary – by the military," he added.

The wild suggestion comes as Trump continues to lie about the 2020 election being stolen from him. He has repeatedly hinted that he will not to concede in the case of loss to Vice President Kamala Harris this November.

Trump's stolen election claims prior to the 2020 election resulted in hundreds of his MAGA supporters violently storming the capitol on January 6 in an effort to stop the certification of the election.