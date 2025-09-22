Putin grants Russian citizenship to Biden accuser Tara Reade

Moscow, Russia - Tara Reade, an American woman who claimed US ex-President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, was granted Russian citizenship on Monday, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin .

Tara Reade (r.) has been granted Russian citizenship, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. © Collage: Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP & IMAGO / Russian Look

A document published on the official legal information website stated that "McCabe Alexandra Tara, born February 26, 1964", is now a Russian citizen.

According to the US media, Reade changed her name to Alexandra McCabe in 1998 to protect herself from her former husband, whom she accused of domestic violence.

In early 2020, Reade claimed that Biden, who was running for election, sexually assaulted her in a corridor in the US Congress in 1993, when he was a senator and she was working for him.

The accusation, categorically denied by the Democratic politician, was still a challenge for his campaign against Donald Trump, then in his first term as US president.

Trump himself has faced accusations of sexual assault, harassment, and rape from several women. He was found liable for sexual abuse in a 2023 civil case, and returned to power in 2025.

Inconsistencies in Reade's account included no record being found of the complaint that she claimed to have filed with Congress after the alleged assault.