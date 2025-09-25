Polls reveal what Americans think of Trump in wake of Charlie Kirk shooting

Glendale, Arizona - President Donald Trump has been going out of his way to control the narrative surrounding the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, but are his tactics actually resonating with the American people?

After Kirk was fatally shot during a college event on September 10, new polls have reported notable drops in support for the president.

After Kirk was fatally shot during a college event on September 10, new polls have reported notable drops in support for the president.

A YouGov/Economist poll – which surveyed 1,567 US voters from September 12 to 15 – found that Trump's approval had reached a new second-term low, with 57% disapproving of his performance as 39% approved, leaving him with a net of -18.



A number of other polls conducted in the days following Kirk's death pinned the president with a growing net disapproval rating.

A Washington Post/ Ipsos poll reported a net of -13, while a poll from the American Research Group and another from AP-NORC both resulted in a net of -21.

Some of these polls and others have found that Trump's actions have not moved the needle much with Republican voters.

An Atlas Intel poll found that Trump's support among Republicans remained at 92%, while the YouGov/Economist poll found Republican support rising by 4 points since Kirk's death.

An RMG Research poll, however, found Trump's approval grew from +2 to +4 points, along with the Atlas Intel poll, which similarly found him jumping from -11 to -5.

