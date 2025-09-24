Trump demands probe into UN "triple sabotage" of malfunctions: "This wasn't a coincidence"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump demanded an investigation Wednesday into what he called "triple sabotage" after an escalator, teleprompter, and sound system malfunctioned as he addressed the United Nations.

President Donald Trump is calling for an investigation after a series of malfunctions during his visit to the UN. © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The UN has said the events that happened while Trump was at its headquarters in New York on Tuesday were accidental, and partly blamed them on White House staff.

But in a long, angry social media post, Trump described the string of mishaps as "very sinister," called for people to be arrested, and said the Secret Service was also probing.

"This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"I'm sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations hasn't been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do."

Footage showed the 79-year-old president and First Lady Melania Trump getting on the escalator at UN headquarters on Tuesday before it stopped with a lurch , forcing them to walk up.

Then, as he began his speech, he noted his teleprompter was not working.

He spent much of the rest of the speech bashing the world body, accusing it of funding illegal migration that was turning Western countries into "hell" and failing to support his peace efforts in Gaza and Ukraine.

But while Trump struck a mostly joking tone about the escalator, his mood hardened a day later.