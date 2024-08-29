US Army fires back at Trump campaign after Arlington Cemetery altercation

Washington DC - The US Army issued a rare statement regarding a recent altercation that took place between members of Donald Trump 's campaign staff and an employee at the Arlington National Cemetery.

On Thursday, the US Army released a statement claiming a member of Donald Trump's staff "pushed" a worker during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Earlier this week, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery to honor 13 service members who were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan three years ago.

At some point, an altercation reportedly broke out between members of Trump's staff and an official with the cemetery, who attempted to stop the aids from taking photos and filming, which was prohibited where the ceremony was taking place.

A Trump campaign spokesperson quickly tried to downplay the incident, denying that it involved anything physical and arguing that the worker was "mentally ill" and a "disgrace" to the ANC.

But on Thursday, the US Army released a statement praising the worker's decorum.