US Army fires back at Trump campaign after Arlington Cemetery altercation
Washington DC - The US Army issued a rare statement regarding a recent altercation that took place between members of Donald Trump's campaign staff and an employee at the Arlington National Cemetery.
Earlier this week, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery to honor 13 service members who were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan three years ago.
At some point, an altercation reportedly broke out between members of Trump's staff and an official with the cemetery, who attempted to stop the aids from taking photos and filming, which was prohibited where the ceremony was taking place.
A Trump campaign spokesperson quickly tried to downplay the incident, denying that it involved anything physical and arguing that the worker was "mentally ill" and a "disgrace" to the ANC.
But on Thursday, the US Army released a statement praising the worker's decorum.
US Army confirms Trump aid "pushed" cemetery official
According to the Army, participants of the ceremony were "made aware" in advance that federal law bans political activity, including taking photos, on cemetery grounds, but when the employee tried to enforce the rule, she was "abruptly pushed aside" by the aids.
The Army also argued that the "employee and her professionalism" were "unfairly attacked" by the Trump campaign in their response to the incident.
While the worker reported the incident to local authorities, she decided not to press charges, leading the Army to "consider this matter closed."
