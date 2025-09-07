US Open organizers ask broadcasters not to air negative crowd reactions to Trump attendance

New York, New York - Organizers for the US Open tennis championship are urging broadcasters not to air any kind of negative reactions to President Donald Trump 's attendance at the event.

Organizers for the US Open have requested that broadcasters not air any protests or boos from the crowd in reaction to Donald Trump's attendence. © L BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, prominent tennis writer Ben Rothenberg published a story citing a memo that was sent from the organizers to broadcasters, requesting they "refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president's attendance."

Trump is expected to attend the final match on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The president's image is expected to be displayed on a giant screen during the national anthem, which could spark boos and protests from the audience.

In a statement to CNN, the US Tennis Association said their request is common practice, as they "regularly" ask broadcasters to refrain from "showcasing off-court disruptions."

Trump used to regularly attend US Open events, but he has not attended one since 2015, a year before he became president for his first term, where he was loudly booed at by the crowd.

Throughout his second term as president, Trump has attended other sporting events, but has notably stuck to ones with crowds that are welcoming to him, such as Ultimate Fighting Championship and wrestling matches.