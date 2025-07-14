Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's trophy lift after victory in FIFA Club World Cup final

East Rutherford, New Jersey - President Donald Trump joined a slightly baffled Chelsea team on stage as the English club celebrated winning the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.

Cole Palmer scored twice and set up another as the Blues stunned favorites Paris St Germain 3-0 in front of Trump in the final.

Trump, who was booed by many of the 81,118 crowd at the MetLife Stadium, then presented Chelsea with the trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

After handing the silverware to Chelsea captain Reece James, the Republican was invited to move out of the way, but he remained in place as the players began their celebrations, some of them visibly in disbelief.

Trump earlier said he had enjoyed the occasion, telling broadcaster DAZN at half-time: "I am having a really great time. Tremendous sport."

In a longer recorded interview broadcast after the final whistle, the 79-year-old named Pele as his favorite player of all time and praised the FIFA's newly revamped, multi-billion dollar tournament as a "big thing."

"Gianni is a friend of mine, he's done such a great job with the league and with soccer – or as they would call it football, but I guess we call it soccer. But I'm sure that change could be made very easily," Trump rambled.

"But it's great to watch, and this is a little bit of an upset that we're watching today, isn't it? So far. It's incredible."

Trump also jokingly hinted at issuing an executive order to officially name the game "football" in the US.