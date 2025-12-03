Trump sparks climate outrage as he scraps Biden's fuel-economy standards

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced Wednesday a rollback of Joe Biden's fuel-economy standards, arguing it will lower US car prices – but critics warned it would worsen climate change and leave drivers paying more to re-fuel.

President Donald Trump has been slammed by climate advocates for his decision to roll back Biden-era fuel-economy standards. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by the CEOs of Ford and Stellantis, as well as a General Motors official to announce the move, signaling buy-in from the "Big Three" automakers.

"My administration is taking historic action to lower costs for American consumers, protect American auto jobs, and make buying a car much more affordable," the president said.

"Today is a victory [for] common sense and affordability," Ford CEO Jim Farley chipped in.

Environmentalists quickly pushed back, saying the move stood out even among Trump's many anti-green actions because of its outsized impact on car-dependent America.

"Trump is taking a wrecking ball to the biggest single step any nation has ever taken to combat oil use, global warming pollution, and helping save consumers money at the gas pump," Dan Becker, an activist with the Center for Biological Diversity, told AFP. "This is the big one."

At stake are the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, created in 1975 in response to the Arab oil embargo, which require vehicles to achieve the "maximum feasible" mileage per gallon.

The full extent of the rollback was not immediately clear.

But the Trump administration has repeatedly signaled opposition to efficiency increases enacted under Joe Biden's administration, which boosted targets by 8-10%, aiming for more than 50 miles per gallon by 2031.

Trump's Department of Transport has argued that Biden officials improperly factored in electric and hybrid vehicles, saying the standards would be unattainable for gasoline-powered cars and would effectively force a shift in the market.

Becker called that argument "ludicrous" because it would force automakers to ignore that advanced technology exists.