USAID's fate sealed as Trump administration finalizes plans

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration announced plans Friday to effectively close the US international development agency USAID, formalizing widely-criticized plans to dramatically cut foreign aid spending.

President Donald Trump's administration announced plans Friday to effectively close the US international development agency USAID. © ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

"Today, the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have notified Congress on their intent to undertake a reorganization that would involve realigning certain USAID functions to the Department by July 1, 2025," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

The State Department, he said, also plans on "discontinuing the remaining USAID functions that do not align with Administration priorities."

"Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago," he said. "As a result, the gains were too few and the costs were too high."

After taking office in January, Trump signed an executive order freezing US foreign aid for 90 days.

Dramatic cuts to various USAID programs followed, with some exemptions granted for vital humanitarian aid.

The aid freeze has caused shock and dismay at the independent agency created by an act of Congress in 1961.

Prior to its closure, the agency managed an annual budget of close to $43 billion, accounting for more than 40 percent of the world's humanitarian aid. Most of its staff were placed on administrative leave shortly after Trump took office.

USAID staff were informed in a memo on Friday of plans to eliminate all jobs not required by law, according to multiple US media organizations.