US State Dept. touts Great Replacement and Christian Nationalist ideas in wild Substack post

Washington DC - The US Department of State in April launched a Substack blog, and its most recent post has been turning some heads.

In a recent blog post, an aid with the US Department of State pushed conspiracies critics are likening to the Great Replacement and Christian Nationalism. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, the department published a post titled "The Need for Civilizational Allies in Europe," in which author Samuel Samson – who also serves as Senior Advisor for the agency's Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor – says the US and Europe have "a unique bond forged in common culture, faith... and above all, a shared Western civilizational heritage."

But Samson argued that current social and political issues in Europe will inevitably have repercussions in the US.

"Across Europe, governments have weaponized political institutions against their own citizens and against our shared heritage. Far from strengthening democratic principles, Europe has devolved into a hotbed of digital censorship, mass migration, restrictions on religious freedom, and numerous other assaults on democratic self-governance," Samson wrote.

"Europe's democratic backsliding not only impacts European citizens but increasingly affects American security and economic ties, along with the free speech rights of American citizens and companies," he later added.

According to Vox, Samson is a 2021 college graduate with no experience whatsoever as a diplomat. He now serves as an aide to Department Secretary Marco Rubio.

He has written essays in the past about "entryism," a strategy in which a small group joins an organization with the intent of changing it from within, which he and others appear to be implementing now.