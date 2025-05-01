Christian leaders slam Trump's anti-Christian task force as "cover for white supremacy"

Christian leaders recently penned a letter denouncing President Donald Trump's "anti-Christian task force" as a "cover for white supremacy." © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a letter shared on Thursday, which was first reported by Axios, over two dozen leaders and scholars said they were "deeply alarmed" by the president's "authoritarian actions."

The letter accused Trump of attacking "universities, law firms, journalists, and corporations in his quest to suppress dissent and weaken democracy," and targeting specific Christians "because their faithful work to care for 'the least of these' does not align with the Trump administration's political aims."

"Trump gave free rein to ICE agents to storm into churches and other houses of worship, which desecrates our places of prayer. More than 10 million Christians in the United States are vulnerable to deportation under Trump's policies."

It went on to reject Trump and evangelical Christian's "proposition that there is widespread persecution of Christians in the United States," and slammed the task force created to fight "a nonexistent threat" as "a gross misuse of taxpayer resources, especially when there has been a rise in not just bias but hate-based violence against Jewish, Muslim, and other religious communities."

"We fear that the 'Anti-Christan Bias Task Force' will be weaponized to privilege one tradition within Christianity over others, ironically creating anti-Christian bias even as it claims to combat it," the letter stated.

"We are also aware of how claims of 'anti-Christian bias' are shown to provide cover for white supremacy."