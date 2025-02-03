USAID workers locked out of work as Musk claims he got green light from Trump

Washington DC - Elon Musk said Monday the USAID humanitarian agency will be "shutting down" as part of his radical and potentially unconstitutional drive to dismantle government institutions.

Elon Musk, the unelected billionaire ally of President Donald Trump, said he got the green light to shut down the US Agency for International Development. © Collage: Safin HAMID / AFP & REUTERS

Employees at the US Agency for International Development, which runs aid programs in about 120 countries, were instructed by email not to go to their offices Monday. Some 600 staffers found themselves locked out of their computer systems, ABC News reported.

Musk previously called USAID "a criminal organization" and announced his intention "to basically get rid of the whole thing."

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla – who has massive contracts with the US government and was the biggest donor to President Donald Trump's campaign – said he had cleared the unprecedented move against a major wing of US government with Trump himself.

"I went over with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down," Musk said on X.

USAID is the aid arm of US foreign policy, funding health and emergency programs in the world's poorest regions. It is also seen as a weapon in the propaganda wars waged against US rivals.

The agency describes itself as working "to end extreme poverty and promote resilient, democratic societies while advancing our security and prosperity."

Its budget of more than $40 billion is a small drop in overall US government annual spending of nearly $7 trillion.