Vatican slams Trump's ethnic cleansing plan for Gaza: "Makes no sense"

Vatican City - A top Vatican official on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump 's proposal to move Palestinians from Gaza , saying "the Palestinian population must remain on its land".

"This is one of the fundamental points of the Holy See: no deportations," Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said on the sidelines of an Italy-Vatican meeting, according to the ANSA news agency.

Moving Palestinians out would cause regional tensions and "makes no sense" as neighboring countries such as Jordan are opposed, he continued.

"The solution, in our opinion, is that of two states because this also means giving hope to the population," he said.

Trump has proposed taking over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and moving its more than two million residents to Jordan or Egypt.

Experts say the idea would violate international law, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court – has called it "revolutionary".

Pope Francis this week criticized Trump's plans for mass deportations of undocumented migrants in the US – drawing a sharp response.

In a letter to US bishops, the head of the Catholic Church called the deportations a "major crisis" and said sending back people who had fled their own countries in distress "damages the dignity" of the migrants.