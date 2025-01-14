Village People issue official response to invitation to perform at Trump's inauguration

Washington DC - The Village People said Monday they have accepted an invitation from the President-elect Donald Trump to perform at next week's inauguration.

Singer Victor Willis said in a statement on Facebook the Village People would "participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump."

"We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," Willis continued.

"Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."

"Therefore, we believe it's now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

Trump's campaigns have frequently played Y.M.C.A. at rallies during his multiple bids for office, with the Republican often dancing onstage to it.

Also on Monday, famed country singer Carrie Underwood said she had accepted an invitation to perform during the inauguration slated for January 20.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

The 41-year-old is scheduled to sing America The Beautiful, according to a schedule released by the Trump team.