Vivek Ramaswamy promises Trump administration will "delete" government agencies

Washington DC - MAGA ally Vivek Ramaswamy outlined president-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration's plans to get rid of government agencies they deem useless.

On Sunday, Ramaswamy did an interview with Fox News, in which he explained how he expects "certain agencies to be deleted outright" after Trump takes office.

"We expect mass reductions in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated," Ramaswamy said. "We expect massive cuts among federal contractors and others who are over billing the federal government."

"I think people will be surprised by how quickly we-re able to move with some of those changes. Given the legal backdrop the Supreme Court has given us."

Ramaswamy will be working as co-chief alongside Elon Musk in the Department of Government Efficiency – a new role Trump created specifically for the duo.

When asked what agencies he is looking at cutting, Ramaswamy said there were "too many" to list, but did claim Trump has "talked extensively about areas like the Department of Education."

Ramaswamy vowed that he and Musk will complete their work and close the department down by July 4, 2026.