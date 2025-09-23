White House rallies behind Trump's border czar amid corruption controversy
Washington DC - The White House rallied its support behind President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, even as he complained about allegations that he accepted a $50,000 bribe from FBI agents.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rallied behind Homan after reports emerged that he was under investigation by the FBI for allegedly accepting a $50,000 bribe in exchange for promising government contracts.
"The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong," Leavitt insisted during a press conference in the White House on Monday.
"Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you're referring to," she said in response to a question about whether he would return the money. "So you should get your facts straight."
"This was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign."
A bombshell MSNBC report on Sunday revealed the FBI was investigating Homan after he accepted $50,000 and promised government contracts to undercover agents. The Trump administration quashed the case upon taking office in January.
Homan hit out against the MSNBC report and labeled it a "hit piece" before swearing that he "did nothing criminal, I did nothing illegal."
Tom Homan responds to reports of $50,000 bribe
His comments came during an appearance on Laura Ingraham's Fox News program on Monday night, which also saw him complain about the many "sacrifices" he's made in the border czar position.
"I left a very successful business that I ran to come back and work for the government again," Homan declared.
"I'm back on the government paycheck. Not only did I sacrifice, my family sacrifices," he said. "I haven't lived with my wife in months."
Cover photo: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images