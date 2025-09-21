Trump border tsar Tom Homan reportedly caught accepting cash for plush government contracts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's border tsar Tom Homan was reportedly recorded by undercover FBI agents accepting $50,000 in cash in exchange for plush government contracts i n 2024.

Border tsar Tom Homan was filmed by undercover FBI agents accepting $50,000 in exchange for government contracts. © AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images

According to a bombshell MSNBC reports, the FBI recorded Homan accepting $50,000 from undercover agents, whom he promised government contracts in the second Trump administration.

The Department of Justice and the FBI were planning to wait and see if Homan would stick to his world when he entered office.

But when FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi entered office, the case was reportedly quashed because it was seen as a "deep state" probe.

According to a document reviewed by MSNBC, DOJ officials were considering charging Homan for conspiracy, bribery, and two different kinds of fraud.

Randall Eliason, former chief of prosecutions in the US Attorney's Office, told MSNBC that while Homan couldn't technically be charged with bribery, he could have been potentially charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche provided a generic statement to several outlets in which they claimed that there was "no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing."

"This blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies," White House Deputy Press Secretary told the Daily Beast in an email.