White House says American citizen is among three detainees freed by Belarus

Washington DC - US officials said Wednesday they had secured the release of three "hostages" who had been detained in Belarus, including an American citizen, in a diplomatic success for President Donald Trump 's administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the release of the three, including "one American and two individuals from Belarus, one of whom worked for Radio Liberty."

US Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald, speaking on CNN from Vilnius, described the release as "a big day for team America, for the president, for the secretary of state," adding, "We just welcomed them [the detainees] here a few minutes ago."

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya hailed the "wonderful news" in a post on X, thanking Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio "for their joint efforts in making this happen."

Chris Smith, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Eastern European affairs, described a "special operation" in which he and other US officials "crossed into the Belarusian frontier [and] went into Minsk to meet with Belarusian counterparts who brought these three detainees to us."

"They were handed over to us, and we brought them back out through Lithuania," he told CNN.

The released American has not been identified.

The White House's Leavitt called the US citizen's release "a remarkable victory on the heels of Marc Fogel returning to America last night."

Fogel, an American teacher held in Russia since 2021, was freed Tuesday in a prisoner swap with Moscow.