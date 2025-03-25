Will Trump punish national security adviser Mike Waltz over war plan leak?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is doing damage control after his administration accidentally included a journalist in a private chat about war plans, and he reportedly has his eye on National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

President Donald Trump (l.) is reportedly considering what to do with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after he accidentally leaked war plans to a journalist. © Collage: Annabelle Gordon & Jim Watson / AFP

Multiple administration officials recently told Politico that they have been involved in discussions about what to do with Waltz after the news broke that he inadvertently included Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a chat on the messaging app Signal regarding upcoming strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"It was reckless not to check who was on the thread. It was reckless to be having that conversation on Signal. You can't have recklessness as the national security adviser," one adviser said, adding that Waltz should resign to prevent putting the president in a "bad position."

Another official said, "Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a f**king idiot."

Many critics have been arguing that Waltz and others involved in the chat, such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, should be punished for the flub, with some even suggesting the idea that the leak was coordinated.

When asked by The Hill if Waltz should be disciplined, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, "Of course not," but refused to elaborate on the incident or discuss who was responsible.