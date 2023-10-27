Will Trump's trial for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election be televised?

Washington DC - The federal judge who is to preside over Donald Trump 's trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election asked the former president on Friday to respond to media requests that it be televised.

Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump's attorneys until November 10 to reply to the request by a number of media outlets asking for live broadcasts of what they called a "historic and unprecedented prosecution."

Federal criminal trials are generally not televised, and it is not clear that Chutkan will allow it – or has the authority to do so – even if Trump's defense team and special counsel prosecutors agree.

Cameras have not been allowed so far in the downtown Washington courtroom for pre-trial hearings in the case.

NBCUniversal Media, in its application to the court, said that if live coverage is not allowed then at the very least a recording should be made of the proceedings to be released later.

"The American public has an extraordinary interest in seeing and hearing this trial of former President Trump," NBCUniversal said. "If ever a trial were to be televised, this one should be, for the benefit of the American people."

John Lauro, an attorney for Trump, has said previously he would welcome cameras in the courtroom "so that Americans can see what's happening in our criminal justice system."