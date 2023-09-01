Trump's Georgia election trial to make history as judge rules on TV camera access

Atlanta, Georgia - The judge presiding over Donald Trump 's Georgia election interference case has ruled that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial, in a historic decision.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has ruled to allow former President Donald Trump's election interference trial to be televised. © POOL/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Superior Court of Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled Thursday that the entirety of the trial will be broadcast on the Fulton County Court YouTube channel.

News media will have shared access to a pool of cameras, and may use cell phones, computers, and other electronics for non-recording purposes.

Neither Trump's legal team nor prosecutors contested the ruling.

McAfee's decision comes a day after Trump waived his right to appear in court for his scheduled arraignment, choosing to enter his not guilty plea through a court filing.

District Attorney Fani Willis has charged the former president and 18 other defendants for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to overturn the state's 2020 election results. It became Trump's fourth criminal indictment this year.

As lawyers and politicians have come forward to request that the proceeding be televised, several of the other defendants, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, have been asking for their cases be moved to federal court where cameras are not allowed.