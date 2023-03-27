Elizabeth Warren launches Senate reelection campaign in search of a third term

Boston, Massachusetts - Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially announced that she is running for reelection for a third term in 2024.

On Monday morning, the Democrat posted a video on social media to share the big news and provide a brief outline of what matters most to her.

"I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else," she explains in the clip. "I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do."

Her main priorities for the state include passing a wealth tax, creating universal child care, addressing climate change, building a transportation system, and putting stricter rules on banks.

Warren, a Harvard Law School professor, became the first woman from Massachusetts elected to the US Senate in 2012 after she beat Republican incumbent Scott Brown, and she easily won reelection in 2018.

In 2020, Warren ran for president and quickly became a favorite amongst progressive voters. Unfortunately, she failed to win any states on Super Tuesday, and decided to drop out of the race.

It's unclear who she will be up against for reelection, as she currently has no challenger. But the Republican Party may have a vested interest in running after losing the seat for the state's governor last year.