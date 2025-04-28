Trump begs Canada to become 51st state amid prime minister vote: "IT WAS MEANT TO BE!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently pleaded with voters in Canada to allow him to become their new leader by making the country the 51st US state.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r.) urged Canadians to vote for him as they head to the polls to elect a new prime minister. © Collage: IMAGO / Middle East Images & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Early Monday morning, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, urging Canadians to write him in as they head to the polls to elect their new prime minister.

"Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America," Trump wrote.



"Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!" he added.

Back in January, Trump touted the idea of annexing Canada following the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau, his successor Prime Minister Mark Carney, and the majority of Canadian citizens have all fiercely opposed the idea.