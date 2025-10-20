Florida city council member censured after calling for mass deportation of Indians
Palm Bay, Florida - A local elected official in Florida has been censured by his colleagues after taking to social media to call for the mass deportation of Indian nationals.
The Palm Bay City Council on Thursday night voted 3-2 to censure Chandler Langevin for "conduct unbecoming an elected member" after a series of posts he made against Indians.
The measure also bars Langevin from providing council reports and immediately removes him from appointments to any City of Palm Bay boards or committees.
Langevin – who says he represents those he calls "Heritage Americans" – claimed on X that Indians were "destroying the South" and called to "Deport every Indian immediately."
"We’re all overwhelmed by everything. This nation was founded on immigrants," Mayor Rob Medina said during Thursday's meeting, according to The Guardian. "We are all part of the very fabric of the flag, our banner, the United States of America."
During his speech before the city council, Langevin said, "America is not an economic zone, nor is an idea that anyone of the earth's 8.25 billion inhabitants can just wake up one day and decide to be an American."
"America is a sovereign nation with a people, history, and culture, and I respectfully disagree with my fellow councilman that made the comment that we're on stolen land," Langevin continued while draped in an American flag. "My ancestors conquered this land, they tamed this land, and they built this land."
The remarks are in line with the many racist comments filling Langevin's X feed, including posts spreading anti-Indigenous and anti-Muslim hate along with images of the Confederate flag.
Activists call for Chandler Langevin's suspension
Langevin's comments sparked fierce criticism from Indian American organizations, lawmakers, and residents.
In a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis, Hindus for Human Rights asked for the city council member's suspension, saying his comments have "sparked profound hurt, fear, and indignation among Indian, Hindu, and South Asian communities in Florida and beyond."
"If your office fails to act decisively, it sets a dangerous precedent: legitimizing hate speech by elected officials and normalizing hostility toward minority communities," the organization warned.
Since the censure vote, Langevin has made several more racist posts, including one calling to "Make the South Islam-free." He has also announced a lawsuit against the city claiming that his First Amendment rights had been violated.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@ChandlerForPB