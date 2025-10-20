Florida city council member censured after calling for mass deportation of Indians

Palm Bay, Florida - A local elected official in Florida has been censured by his colleagues after taking to social media to call for the mass deportation of Indian nationals.

Palm Bay City Councilmember Chandler Langevin has been censured for calling for the mass deportation of Indians on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@ChandlerForPB

The Palm Bay City Council on Thursday night voted 3-2 to censure Chandler Langevin for "conduct unbecoming an elected member" after a series of posts he made against Indians.

The measure also bars Langevin from providing council reports and immediately removes him from appointments to any City of Palm Bay boards or committees.

Langevin – who says he represents those he calls "Heritage Americans" – claimed on X that Indians were "destroying the South" and called to "Deport every Indian immediately."

"We’re all overwhelmed by everything. This nation was founded on immigrants," Mayor Rob Medina said during Thursday's meeting, according to The Guardian. "We are all part of the very fabric of the flag, our banner, the United States of America."

During his speech before the city council, Langevin said, "America is not an economic zone, nor is an idea that anyone of the earth's 8.25 billion inhabitants can just wake up one day and decide to be an American."

"America is a sovereign nation with a people, history, and culture, and I respectfully disagree with my fellow councilman that made the comment that we're on stolen land," Langevin continued while draped in an American flag. "My ancestors conquered this land, they tamed this land, and they built this land."

The remarks are in line with the many racist comments filling Langevin's X feed, including posts spreading anti-Indigenous and anti-Muslim hate along with images of the Confederate flag.