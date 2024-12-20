Former advisor to NY mayor Eric Adams indicted for $100,000 bribery scheme

New York, New York - Former chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams , Ingrid Lewis-Martin, has been indicted along with her son for their alleged involvement in a $100,000 bribery scheme.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin has been indicted, along with her son, on bribery charges. © AFP/Angela Weiss

Ingrid Lewis-Martin and her son Glenn Martin II surrendered to New York City prosecutors on Thursday after being indicted on charges that they had influenced city decisions in exchange for cash.

The mother-son duo face accusations of running a bribery and money laundering scheme in which they used their position to exert influence and gain more than $100,000 in monetary benefits.

“We allege that Ingrid Lewis-Martin engaged in a long-running bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy scheme by using her position and authority as the Chief Advisor to the Mayor of the City of New York," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said in a press release.

According to Bragg, Lewis-Martin used her position "to illegally influence Department of Buildings and other city decisions in exchange for more than $100,000 in cash and benefits for herself."

The indictment also claims that Glenn Martin II received and transferred a number of checks between co-conspirators involved in the money laundering and bribery scheme, and even bought a Porsche using some of the money.

Listed within the indictment papers are 66 acts undertaken by the duo, including a series of WhatsApp messages from 2022 in which Lewis-Martin invites co-conspirators to Signal, an encrypted messaging platform.

Speaking to WABC reporters on Monday, Ingrid Lewis-Martin's attorney, Arthur Aidala called her a "model citizen to the city of New York" and insisted that she "knew nothing" about a loan her son had used to buy a Porsche.