Gavin Newsom announces new memoir as poll numbers continue to surge

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that he will soon release his first memoir, titled Young Man in a Hurry.

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he will be releasing his first memoir next year as his poll numbers continue to rise. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Newsom described the book, which will be released on February 24, 2026, as being about "something universal – the messiness of becoming who we are."

"A lot of people look at me with my stark white shirt, blue suit, and yeah, the gelled hair, and they think, 'I know this guy, oh I know him better than I'd ever want to know him,' and I get it," Newsom said in a clip included in the post.

"I hope, whatever your opinions on me are, the openness and honesty I felt writing this and living it will resonate," he later added.

The big announcement comes as Newsom is considered the most notable potential Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential race, though he has not officially announced any plans to run.

In recent months, Newsom gained significant boosts in popularity by leading the fight against Republican efforts to redraw voting district maps, and by ruthlessly trolling President Donald Trump and his administration on social media.