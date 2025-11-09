Newsom's White House hopes rise as Democrats are revitalized by Election Day wins

Los Angeles, California - In a week when the Democratic Party finally showed some signs of life after a year of flatlining, one man proved he was already the picture of political health: Gavin Newsom.

Gavin Newsom is the presumed frontrunner in the race to be the Democratic Party's White House nominee in 2028 © Jill Connelly / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The telegenic governor of California took another big step towards cementing his place as de facto leader of America's opposition – and the presumed frontrunner in the race to be the party's White House nominee in 2028.

California voted by a thumping majority to redraw congressional districts in Democrats' favor, approving Newsom's plan to counter similar gerrymandering that President Donald Trump ordered in Texas.

The move aimed to level the playing field for the 2026 midterm elections, when Democrats hope to wrestle control of the House of Representatives from a Republican majority they say has done nothing to check a burgeoning White House power grab.

Newsom wasted no time urging other Democratic-led states to follow suit.

"We need to see other states, their remarkable leaders that have been doing remarkable things, meet this moment head on as well," he said moments after polls closed Tuesday, as the two-to-one margin of victory became clear.

"We can de facto end Donald Trump's presidency as we know it," should Democrats reclaim the House next year, Newsom added. "It is all on the line."

While there were big Democratic wins in New York's mayoral contest and governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey, Newsom's gambit – and its potential national ramifications – was balm to a party that has floundered since being trounced in last year's election.

Getting the California redistricting vote off the ground in just a few months, then winning so handily – albeit in a Democratic-leaning state – left some party members impressed.

"It shows that he can get stuff done," Christale Spain, chairwoman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, told The New York Times.

"Democrats want somebody to fight back. He's pushing back and fighting back."