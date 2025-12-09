Jasmine Crockett announces bid for Senate in Texas

Dallas, Texas - Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett has announced she is running for Senate in Texas in 2026.

Representative Jasmine Crockett is running for US Senate in 2026. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Crockett revealed her plans in a video on social media featuring audio recordings of President Donald Trump repeatedly calling her a "low IQ person."

"Now, they're going to rely on Crockett. Crockett's going to bring them back," Trump says, as the congresswoman smiles. The screen turns to black with the message: "Crockett for US Senate."

"Texas, let's win this thing," she posted along with the video.

Crockett has represented Texas' 30th congressional district in the US House since January 2023. Before that, she represented the 100th district in the Texas House of Representatives, having assumed office in January 2021.

"There is a responsibility that lies with all of us, especially in this moment. There are a lot of people that said, 'You gotta stay in the House. We need our voice. We need you there,'" the 44-year-old said during a campaign event on Monday.

"And I understand, but what we need is for me to have a bigger voice. What we need is not only a voice, but we need to make sure that we are going to stop all the hell that is raining down on all of our people," she added.

Crockett's main opponent in the March 3 Democratic primary is state Representative James Talarico.

Former Congressman Colin Allred, who announced his bid for the Senate seat in July, has withdrawn from the race to run in Texas' 33rd congressional district instead.