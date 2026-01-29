Gavin Newsom calls out Kash Patel for misusing FBI jet: "WASTE, FRAUD, AND ABUSE!"

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom recently called out FBI Director Kash Patel for misusing his position to travel and see his country singer girlfriend perform.

In a recent social media post, Gavin Newsom (l.) called out FBI Director Kash Patel for using taxpayer money to travel to see his girlfriend perform. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the X account for Newsom's Press Office shared a post that included a clip of Patel and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, defending reports that Patel used a $60 million FBI jet for travel to see his partner perform and has provided security detail for her.

Patel argued it was "ironic" that he was being called out, as he doesn't go as far as he could.

"If I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows," Patel said in the clip. "I think I get to, like, 15%."

In his post, Newsom wrote, "FRAUD ALERT: FBI Director Kash Patel admits he uses his taxpayer-funded private jet to watch concerts and hang out with his girlfriend. WASTE, FRAUD, ABUSE!"

Since President Donald Trump appointed him, Patel, who was a prominent MAGA podcaster before getting the role, has faced numerous controversies and accusations of mishandling the position.

In a recent report from The New York Times, FBI officials claimed Patel insisted on orchestrating social events and had requested to go to "premier" sporting events, jet skiing, and on a helicopter tour.