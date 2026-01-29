Walz reveals Trump's baffling Venezuela comments during call about Minnesota unrest

Saint Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed that President Donald Trump seemed confused about the protests roiling the Midwestern state.

President Donald Trump (l.) reportedly referenced the US attack on Venezuela during a call with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In an interview with MSNOW on Wednesday, Walz said that Trump "told me that he doesn't understand what's wrong with Minnesota."

"'I don't know what's wrong with you people,'" Trump apparently told Walz over the phone.

"I said, 'Nothing's wrong with us, Mr. President,'" the Democrat claimed to have responded. "'We're one of the most effective states and one of the best places to live.'"

"And he told me that, 'Well, look, Tim, we did this in New Orleans. We did it in Louisville. There are no problems.' And I said, 'You didn’t kill anybody in Louisville or New Orleans, and the operation here looks very different.'"

Walz said a bizarre left-turn followed: "And then he told me it was successful in Venezuela. I'm not sure what gave him the indication that at this point in time, with what's happening to my state, that I'm interested in Venezuela."

Trump started 2026 by carrying out a violent coup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"He saw an operation in Venezuela against a foreign nation in the same context as an operation against a US state and a US city," a baffled Walz said.

The conversation came after the brutal killing of Alex Pretti galvanized anger at the Trump administration's attacks on Minnesota.

Trump declared shortly afterwards that he and Walz had "a very good call" and "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."