LA Mayor Karen Bass urges Trump administration to reassure World Cup fans amid ICE fears

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Wednesday urged the US government to provide reassurances to World Cup visitors, days after images of federal immigration agents killing a second person in Minneapolis sent shockwaves around the world.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on the Trump administration to reassure World Cup visitors amid international concern over the government's brutal immigration crackdown. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The US is co-hosting this summer's soccer showcase with Canada and Mexico. Most of the games are being staged in the US, with concerns growing among overseas visitors that they could be caught up in President Donald Trump's often brutal immigration crackdown.

"We need to show a better face to the world, that we are going to welcome people, that they're not going to have immigration problems," Bass said.

Bass told reporters she was "sure" that sports fans visiting Los Angeles for the World Cup or the 2028 Summer Olympics would not be directly affected.

"But I do think that message has to come from the White House as well. They are the ones that need to send that message," she said.

This month, immigration agents shot dead two Minneapolis protesters at point-blank range.

The latest, intensive care unit nurse Alex Pretti, was shot multiple times after being forced to the ground by camouflage-clad officers.

Federal immigration agents have been deployed to several other major cities, including Los Angeles, which will host eight World Cup games, including the host nation's opener and a quarter-final.

Trump has become closely associated with the upcoming World Cup, attending the tournament's draw, where he was awarded a "FIFA peace prize."