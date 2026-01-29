More details about townhall attack on Ilhan Omar emerge

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The strong-smelling liquid sprayed on Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar during a townhall event on Tuesday was revealed to be apple cider vinegar.

The liquid that a violent protester sprayed onto Minneapolis Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Tuesday has finally been identified. © Collage: AFP/Octavio Jones & AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A source told CNN on Wednesday that the determination was made by forensic examiners.

Omar was assaulted by a man brandishing a syringe while she was delivering remarks to constituents in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

The attacker was identified as 55-year-old Anthony J. Kazmierczak, a Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson confirmed. He will be charged with third-degree assault.

CNN's senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe noted that while apple cider vinegar is "clearly not a substance that is going to cause great injury," it was used "to terrorize her... to force her to be more restrained."

The assault occurred as Omar railed against President Donald Trump's violent immigration policy, days after Customs and Border Protection officials fatally shot 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

In response to the attack, Trump blamed Omar.

"I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her," he said.