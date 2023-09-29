Donald Trump hurls "birdbrain" insults at Nikki Haley - but could it be a good sign?

Washington DC - Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley drew nasty taunts from former President Donald Trump on Friday in a sign she is gaining some traction in the still one-sided Republican presidential race.

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley drew nasty taunts from Donald Trump on Friday, potentially revealing that the former president sees her as a threat. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump derided Haley as a "birdbrain" and vowed that neither he nor his loyal supporters would back his former UN ambassador for the White House or any other position.



"MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley," Trump wrote. "No loyalty, plenty of lies!"

Trump accused Haley of reneging on a promise to support his comeback White House bid.

"Her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family," Trump said. "Anyway, (Haley) doesn't have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job."

The attacks came two days after Haley — who's routinely called out the former president — put in a second strong performance in the Republican debate, offering memorable rhetorical zingers. A poll by FiveThirtyEight taken after the second debate showed Haley delivered an above-average performance.

The attack from Trump may be a sign that the former president also sees her as a potentially potent rival.