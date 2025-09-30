Georgia state Rep. Ruwa Romman mounts ambitious run for governor: "Time for a new direction"

State Representative Ruwa Romman launched her campaign for Georgia governor. © Lisa Lake / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Division, corrupt politicians, a rigged economy. It's untenable. My name is Ruwa Romman, and I'm running for governor of Georgia because it's time for a new direction, one that puts Georgians first," the Democratic lawmaker says in her campaign announcement video.

"I'm as Georgia as we come. I'm also the granddaughter of Palestinian refugees," she continues.

"My family lost everything and had to rebuild from nothing. My family's history and the skills taught to me by civil rights heroes made me never back down from a fight."

Romman in 2022 became the first Muslim woman ever elected to Georgia's General Assembly. She made national headlines for her role in the Uncommitted Movement, which formed in opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel's atrocities in Palestine.

The Kamala Harris campaign infamously denied Romman the ability to speak at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, during which the Georgia lawmaker was to have endorsed the party nominee while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.