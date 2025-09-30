Georgia state Rep. Ruwa Romman mounts ambitious run for governor: "Time for a new direction"
Atlanta, Georgia - Georgia state Representative Ruwa Romman has entered the 2026 race for governor.
"Division, corrupt politicians, a rigged economy. It's untenable. My name is Ruwa Romman, and I'm running for governor of Georgia because it's time for a new direction, one that puts Georgians first," the Democratic lawmaker says in her campaign announcement video.
"I'm as Georgia as we come. I'm also the granddaughter of Palestinian refugees," she continues.
"My family lost everything and had to rebuild from nothing. My family's history and the skills taught to me by civil rights heroes made me never back down from a fight."
Romman in 2022 became the first Muslim woman ever elected to Georgia's General Assembly. She made national headlines for her role in the Uncommitted Movement, which formed in opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel's atrocities in Palestine.
The Kamala Harris campaign infamously denied Romman the ability to speak at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, during which the Georgia lawmaker was to have endorsed the party nominee while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Ruwa Romman lays out top campaign priorities
Romman is hoping to break Republicans' 24-year stranglehold on the state's highest office.
In her video, the 32-year-old legislator goes on to lay out some of her top campaign priorities, which include raising the minimum wage, reopening hospitals, taking homes back from corporations, and investing in small businesses.
"Georgia belongs to all of us, not just corporations and special interests. There will be those who doubt we can do it, but I know there's way more of us than them. We will build a movement," she insists.
"The future is uncertain, but right now is the easiest time to be brave. We owe it to everyone that's come before us and everyone that'll come after us to build for a better future – together."
