Uncommitted Movement urges DNC to reverse Palestinian snub: "Do the right thing!"

Chicago, Illinois - Leaders of the Uncommitted Movement and allies speaking up against Israel 's US-backed war on Gaza urged the Democratic Party to reverse its decision to deny Palestinian-Americans a voice on the DNC stage in Chicago.

Waleed Shahid and Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan were among the speakers at an Uncommitted Movement press conference in response to the DNC refusing to allow a Palestinian speaker on stage in Chicago. © Collage: Screenshot/X/Uncommitted National Movement

Community organizers, elected representatives, and doctors who served in Gaza were among those who spoke at a press conference Thursday, expressing their anger and disappointment at what many have called an "unforced error" by Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Despite months of intense negotiations with the party and the presence of dozens of Uncommitted delegates at the event, no speaker representing that Democratic constituency will be allowed to tell their story on the main stage of the DNC – which is being held in a city with one of the largest populations of Palestinian-American descent in the country.

"It shouldn't be this hard," said Waleed Shahid, a prominent progressive organizer and former Justice Democrats spokesperson. "We came here with the intention of mobilizing our communities for Vice President Harris to defeat Donald Trump."

"Our ask last night wasn't even about an arms embargo (on Israel). It wasn't even about policy. It was just to include Palestinian-Americans as a part of this party, just like any other community."

"Your party platform came out on Monday. And it said, 'We value Palestinian and Israeli lives equally.' And that is simply not what has been shown," Uncommitted National Movement co-director Layla Elabed said.

"This has been an embarrassment to those of us who still had faith in the Democratic Party, that we still had voices here."

